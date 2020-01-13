IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amgen by 9.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after acquiring an additional 239,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,933. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

