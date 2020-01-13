IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.99. 1,306,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

