IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,178 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after purchasing an additional 557,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.17. The company had a trading volume of 414,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average is $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

