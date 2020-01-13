IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,283 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.86. 646,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,469. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $276.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.53 and its 200-day moving average is $255.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

