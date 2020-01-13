IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,371 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,039,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,137,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

