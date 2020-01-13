IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 58,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,781 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $116.28. 3,670,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.