Ignis (IGNIS) Market Capitalization Tops $17.34 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Ignis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and Coinbit. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Ignis has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.01997050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bittrex, Indodax, Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.