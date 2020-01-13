Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after buying an additional 288,708 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.74. 10,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.26 and its 200-day moving average is $161.37. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.71 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.