Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will report $30,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. IMV posted sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year sales of $250,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $380,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $3.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

IMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 18,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 260.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.