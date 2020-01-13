Incent (INCNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.56 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $9,699.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001481 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.02126713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00185548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00122518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

