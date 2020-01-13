Incyte’s (INCY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.
Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,764. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79.
In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3,415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after acquiring an additional 209,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.