Incyte’s (INCY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,764. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3,415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after acquiring an additional 209,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

