Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $243,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Novartis were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Novartis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 122,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,689. The company has a market capitalization of $214.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

