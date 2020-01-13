Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 11,911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 1,109,177 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.07. 206,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,190. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

