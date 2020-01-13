Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,480 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,274,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

