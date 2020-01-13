Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 579 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,644,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

