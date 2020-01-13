InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $32,357.00 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00865182 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037187 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000748 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

