InflationCoin (IFLT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a market cap of $34,124.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00808384 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000690 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.