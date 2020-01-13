Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Infosys's Q3 results benefited from large deal wins and fast growing digital services. The company’s focus on Agile Digital and AI-driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, IoT, cyber security, data and analytics is a key driver. Higher investments by clients in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and automation are an upside. However, Infosys is suffering from an unfavorable political climate in the United States and the increasing anti-outsourcing sentiment in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs, and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Further, the company’s business is highly prone to the currency volatility between the Indian rupee and the U.S.”

INFY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 431,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,609. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Infosys by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Infosys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

