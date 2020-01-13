Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Sells 2,106 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TCMD traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 777,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
