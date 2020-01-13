Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Intec Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. 29,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,875. Intec Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

