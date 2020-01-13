Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) vs. SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) and SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-Bone has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Integra Lifesciences and SI-Bone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Lifesciences 0 7 4 0 2.36 SI-Bone 0 0 2 0 3.00

Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $61.91, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. SI-Bone has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. Given SI-Bone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-Bone is more favorable than Integra Lifesciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of SI-Bone shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of SI-Bone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and SI-Bone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Lifesciences 3.99% 16.83% 7.25% SI-Bone -54.85% -42.29% -26.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and SI-Bone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Lifesciences $1.47 billion 3.40 $60.80 million $2.42 24.07 SI-Bone $55.38 million 9.70 -$17.45 million ($0.71) -30.25

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than SI-Bone. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats SI-Bone on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

