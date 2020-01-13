INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.07

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 4921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.71.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

In other INTL Fcstone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 141.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 14.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTL)

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

