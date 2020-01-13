Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp (CVE:IVS) were down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 8,970,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15,040% from the average daily volume of 59,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $13.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Pardo Paleoplacer gold property, which consists of 16 mining claims covering an area of 167 square kilometers located in the northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

