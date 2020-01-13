Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75, approximately 31 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.9567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $974,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Real Estate ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Real Estate ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TAO)

Guggenheim China Real Estate ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures and monitors the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) deriving their revenues from real estate development, management and/or ownership of property in the People’s Republic of China or the Special Administrative Regions of China, which are Hong Kong and Macau.

