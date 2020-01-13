Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75, approximately 31 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.9567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.
Invesco China Real Estate ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TAO)
Guggenheim China Real Estate ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures and monitors the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) deriving their revenues from real estate development, management and/or ownership of property in the People’s Republic of China or the Special Administrative Regions of China, which are Hong Kong and Macau.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.