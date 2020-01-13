Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, 576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Invesco DB Silver Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Silver Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

