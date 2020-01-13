Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.47, 420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEF. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

