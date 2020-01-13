Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.12 and last traded at $63.12, 766 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 543.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

