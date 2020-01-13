Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF (BATS:REEM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF (BATS:REEM)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91, 143 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF (BATS:REEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

