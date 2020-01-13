Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78, 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 56,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the period.

About Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN)

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

