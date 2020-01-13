INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Get INVESCO HIGH IN/COM alerts:

In other news, insider Robert C. Troccoli acquired 19,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $211,563.40. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli acquired 22,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $237,610.95.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.