Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 112,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $95.07 and a 12-month high of $116.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.