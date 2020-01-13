Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $42.98, 2,267 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

