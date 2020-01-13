Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.56 and last traded at $67.52, 206 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,920,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.