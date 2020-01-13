ION (ION) 1-Day Volume Hits $163.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, ION has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $474,131.00 and $163.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007305 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000396 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,297,170 coins and its circulating supply is 12,397,170 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is ion.community

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

