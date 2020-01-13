Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

IRTC stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 403.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

