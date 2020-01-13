iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.52. 6,391,674 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.