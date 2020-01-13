iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,043. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $257.95 and a 1 year high of $328.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

