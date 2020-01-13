iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,300. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.49 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

