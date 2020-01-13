iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $204.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.49 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.