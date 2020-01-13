iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $66.35. 2,293,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

