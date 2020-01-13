iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is HNP Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.98 during midday trading on Monday. 1,060,346 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

