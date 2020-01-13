iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Cut by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,519 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

