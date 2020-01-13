iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Raised by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,312 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after buying an additional 1,540,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. 127,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,260,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.