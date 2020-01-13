iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Holdings Raised by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.42. The company had a trading volume of 168,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $129.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.