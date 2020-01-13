iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.95

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 359443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,630 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,944 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,194,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.