iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lessened by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.28. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,686. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.34 and a 12 month high of $191.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8853 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

