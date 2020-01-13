J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Releases Q4 2019 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.12–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.357-165.775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.35 million.

Shares of JILL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.43. 14,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,413. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. J.Jill has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.51.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JILL. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised J.Jill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.89.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

