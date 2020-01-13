JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $553,090,000 after purchasing an additional 373,801 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $295.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.12 and a 200-day moving average of $253.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

