JCIC Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Open Text comprises about 1.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 488,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Open Text by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,308,000 after buying an additional 374,263 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Open Text by 29,702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 326,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Open Text by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,013,000 after buying an additional 295,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,084,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,617,000 after buying an additional 219,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

OTEX traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

