Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 441 ($5.80), 9,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 601% from the average session volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.77).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 459.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 450.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX 38.42 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Jersey Electricity PLC will post 3519.9999743 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 9.25 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $6.45. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

